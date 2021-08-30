No NRO for corrupt PDM leaders: Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan would never give the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) or relaxation in corruption cases to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) corrupt leaders.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to recover the looted national wealth from the plunderers as the Punjab Anti-Corruption department had recovered Rs 450 billion from looters.

He said it was first time in the country's history that Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman was political unemployed and using the seminaries students for the political gains adding Maulana had no weight in the national politics now.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers were well aware of the corruption of their leadership and were disappointed.