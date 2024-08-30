Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 02:30 PM

No NRO to be given to PTI founding Chairman: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday reiterated that no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) would be given to the founding Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan and he had to prove his innocence in the courts of law.

Responding to various points raised by Leader of Opposition Omar Ayub Khan in the National Assembly, the minister said almost all PML-N senior party leaders remained in jails and proved their innocence before the courts. PTI leadership during their rule always asked for receipts from PML-N leaders but now they were not providing their receipts to the courts in corruption cases like 190 million Pounds.

“PTI leaders should follow those principles and scales which they set for the then opposition members (PML-N) during their tenure,” he said.

He went on to say that PTI leadership was now seeking NRO but it would not be given to them rather they should clear themselves from the courts.

Regarding provision of facilities to Imran Khan at Adiyala Jail, Ahsan Iqbal said the best possible facilities like 5 stars hotel were available to the PTI founding chairman in the jail.

