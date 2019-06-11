No NRO to be signed with corrupt elements: Syed Ali Haider Zaidi

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Tuesday said that no National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) would be signed with any looters, plunderers and corrupt elements

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was determined to eliminate the menace of corruption and money laundering and it had no links with any arrest in the country, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were king of corruption as both looted the country's wealth ruthlessly, adding they were nabbed in corruption cases.

He said all national institutions were effectively and actively working under the law and constitution while National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was investigating the cases independently.

He reiterated the incumbent government has clear narrative and policy that no deal would be signed with corrupt elements and nobody could escape from accountability.