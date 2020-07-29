No NRO to opposition: Murad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Communications Murad Saeed Wednesday said the opposition parties would not be given any "NRO" (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and the accountability drive would continue in the country.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said all the opposition leaders, who wanted changes in the accountability law, had their cases in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The opposition said that it would allow legislation in the interest of Pakistan if corruption cases of less than Rs 1 billion were not taken up by NAB.

He said thr opposition was not willing to listen to the government ministers.

"The reality is that Pakistan is now in the grey list because of the loot and plunder of opposition parties," he remarked.

He said the government was undertaking legislation to take Pakistan from the grey list to white list. It would not accept the opposition's demand to take the offence of money laundering out of the purview of NAB.

Opposition leader Asif Zardari would not be given exemption in the fake accounts case through changes in the accountability law, he added.

Murad said holders of public office and those against whom cases were registered since 1999 would also not be given exemption.

He appreciated the members of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) in the National Assembly for passing legislation related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and for rejecting demands of opposition for NRO.

He said India used the statement of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in its favour in the case of Kulbhushan Jhadav in the International Court of Justice.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi left the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and joined the Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) after the PPP government set free Raymond Davis, who had killed citizens on the streets of Pakistan, he recalled.

Murad said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi became ambassadors of Kashmir and islam at the international forums while the previous governments let the United States conduct drone attacks in the tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.