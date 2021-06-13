No NRO to plunderers as accountability process to continue: Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi on Sunday said that the process of accountability would continue as the government would not give any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to the plunderers of national wealth.

Prime Minister Imran Khan would not offer NROs to the corrupt elements, who would have face the accountability, he added during a media talk after laying the foundation stone of Albadar Park here in the Shah Rukn-e-Alam Colony.

Commenting on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's reaction on the arrest of Khursheed Shah's son Furrakh Shah, Qureshi said everybody had a right to fair trial. However, nobody would be allowed to create obstacles in the accountability process.

To a question about Kulbhushan Jadhav, the minister said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) regime had mishandled the Indian spy's case, while the present government was taking measures on the recommendations of International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The opposition should act sensibly and understand nefarious designs of India, he added.

About Hajj, he stated that the Saudi government had decided to allow limited number of residents, including its nationals and citizens hailing from countries, to perform Hajj. No pilgrim from abroad was allowed.

There were different variants of coronavirus in the world and the Saudi step would surely help avoid spread of the deadly disease across the globe, he added.

To a question about Ahsan Iqbal's criticism regarding low defence budget, Qureshi asked suggested the PLM-N leader to better go through the budget document to know about the facts.

About the District Coordination Committee's working, he stated that the DCCs were established at all the districts following the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the mandate to monitor development projects regularly.

The DCCs would meet after 15 days to review development projects, he added.

Earlier, he laid the foundation stone of Albadar Park, which, he said, would be an outstanding recreational facility for the local people. He directed the Parks and Horticulture Authority to plant trees in the park.