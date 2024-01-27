Open Menu

No-objection Certificates Approved For 18 Business Units

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM

No-objection certificates approved for 18 business units

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Divisional Environmental Committee approved No objection Certificates for 18 different commercial business units in the division.

The meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti here on Saturday. A total of 22 cases were presented in the meeting for approval while four cases were deferred due to legal issues.

In the meeting, NOCs for seven units of Sargodha district were approved, which included one each of petrol pump, building and warehouse and four cases of poultry control shed.

The Divisional Environmental Committee also approved no objection certificates for five units of Khushab, which included 4 cases of petrol pumps and one of poultry shed.

Three approved cases of Mianwali district included two petrol pumps and one hospital, while three approved cases of Bhakkar district included two petrol pumps and one poultry shed. The commissioner directed the environment department officers to resolve the pending cases immediately.

Assistant Director Environment Naveed Ahmed and expert Prof Dr. Ghulam Sarwar were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Petrol Business Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab Mianwali

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

16 hours ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

16 hours ago
 Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings o ..

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

16 hours ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

16 hours ago
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

16 hours ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

16 hours ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

16 hours ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

17 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

17 hours ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan