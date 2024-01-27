No-objection certificates approved for 18 business units

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Divisional Environmental Committee approved No objection Certificates for 18 different commercial business units in the division.

The meeting of the committee was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti here on Saturday. A total of 22 cases were presented in the meeting for approval while four cases were deferred due to legal issues.

In the meeting, NOCs for seven units of Sargodha district were approved, which included one each of petrol pump, building and warehouse and four cases of poultry control shed.

The Divisional Environmental Committee also approved no objection certificates for five units of Khushab, which included 4 cases of petrol pumps and one of poultry shed.

Three approved cases of Mianwali district included two petrol pumps and one hospital, while three approved cases of Bhakkar district included two petrol pumps and one poultry shed. The commissioner directed the environment department officers to resolve the pending cases immediately.

Assistant Director Environment Naveed Ahmed and expert Prof Dr. Ghulam Sarwar were also present in the meeting.