No Objection On Forming Parliamentary Committee On Balochistan: Speaker
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 10:16 PM
Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday expressed willingness to form a parliamentary committee to address the issues of Balochistan province
In assembly proceedings, on suggestion of Sardar Akhtar Mengal, the speaker said "We have no objection to form this parliamentary committee if both the government and opposition benches are ready.
"He made it clear that production orders of three parliamentarians including Asif Ali Zardari, Shahbaz Sharif and Saad Rafiq have been issued after getting legal opinion.
"I make decision on production orders in accordance with law and considering the legal aspect," he added.