Open Menu

No Obstacles In Calling APC: PM Coordinator

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2024 | 12:00 AM

No obstacles in calling APC: PM Coordinator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan said on Friday that there were no obstacles in convening an All Parties Conference (APC).

Speaking to a private news channel, he clarified that the confusion surrounding the APC was being spread by those who seek political and economic instability in the country.

He said that elements thriving on chaos and division were the ones propagating this confusion.

He further said that the inclusion of leaders from all political parties in the APC would fortify efforts to address national concerns.

"It has become imperative for all political parties to unite on national issues," he said.

The Federal government is consulting both coalition partners and opposition parties about convening the APC, he added.

"It is very important for everyone to come together on national issues," he reiterated.

He expressed confidence that the APC would provide a platform for meaningful dialogue and consensus-building, essential for the country's stability and progress.

Related Topics

Prime Minister APC Progress Afzal Khan All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

4 hours ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

7 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

7 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

9 hours ago
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

10 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

10 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

15 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan