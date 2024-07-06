No Obstacles In Calling APC: PM Coordinator
Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2024 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan said on Friday that there were no obstacles in convening an All Parties Conference (APC).
Speaking to a private news channel, he clarified that the confusion surrounding the APC was being spread by those who seek political and economic instability in the country.
He said that elements thriving on chaos and division were the ones propagating this confusion.
He further said that the inclusion of leaders from all political parties in the APC would fortify efforts to address national concerns.
"It has become imperative for all political parties to unite on national issues," he said.
The Federal government is consulting both coalition partners and opposition parties about convening the APC, he added.
"It is very important for everyone to come together on national issues," he reiterated.
He expressed confidence that the APC would provide a platform for meaningful dialogue and consensus-building, essential for the country's stability and progress.
