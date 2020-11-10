No obstruction to be created for PDM rally in Peshawar: Shaukat Yousafzai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai Tuesday said the government strongly believed in democratic norms and would not create any hurdle for Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) proposed public meeting in Peshawar.

He said opposition was again came out with catchy slogans to deceive masses but people were now politically matured and rejected the negative politicking and narrative against state institutions.

He said that if large rallies are a criteria of public support then Prime Minister Imran Khan's rallies are still bigger than the rallies of 11 parties of PDM.

Swat and Hafizabad rallies of PTI were trailers of the public overwhelming support and these rallies should open the eyes of the opposition, said Yousafzai.

He said that no obstruction would be put in the Peshawar rally of the PDM. Reacting to the statements of the opposition leaders, he said the attitude of the opposition towards the Peshawar rally was not responsible one and they should be aware of the situation, the minister added.

He said that Jamaat-e-Islami has lost its political value. Their only leftover position one seat in the Senate is also coming to an end very soon. Siraj-ul-Haq must reconsider his politics, Yousafzai suggested.

He said that Maryam Nawaz-Bilawal Bhutto duo were scaring from Prime Minister Imran Khan's popularity.

The candidates of the Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N will be left empty handed in Gilgit Baltistan elections, he opined.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto is too young to understand even his own party manifesto. "Pakistan People's Party came into power with the slogan of providing free bread, cloth and shelter to people, while ruling in Sindh, PPP failed to provide the same to masses," Yousafzai mentioned.