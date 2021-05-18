No oil tanker to be parked in Shireen Jinnah Colony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A meeting on Zulfikarabad Oil Terminal under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Tuesday decided that no oil tanker would be allowed to park in Shireen Jinnah Colony area of the metropolis from today

It also decided to restore shops and workshops at Zulfikarabad Oil Terminal.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Home Secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Senior Member board of Revenue (BoR) Sindh, Commissioner Karachi and representatives of Tanker Association.

CS Mumtaz Ali Shah on the occasion directed the Administrator of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to issue allotment orders of shops and workshops in three days.

He also asked those, who had been allotted the shops and workshops to pay their dues.

The CS said that over 600 oil tankers were being parked even today at Zulfikarabad but there was no facility.

He directed the KMC to provide road and other necessary facilities at the terminal.

The CS had also sought details from oil companies about tankers and depots.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that Zulfikarabad Oil Terminal was an important project and no negligence would be tolerated to this effect.

He also asked KMC, Ministry of Petroleum and Oil Tankers Association to issue remaining amount of Rs460 million of the Zulfikarabad Oil Terminal.