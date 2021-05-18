UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No Oil Tanker To Be Parked In Shireen Jinnah Colony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:47 PM

No oil tanker to be parked in Shireen Jinnah Colony

A meeting on Zulfikarabad Oil Terminal under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Tuesday decided that no oil tanker would be allowed to park in Shireen Jinnah Colony area of the metropolis from today

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :A meeting on Zulfikarabad Oil Terminal under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary (CS) of Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Tuesday decided that no oil tanker would be allowed to park in Shireen Jinnah Colony area of the metropolis from today.

It also decided to restore shops and workshops at Zulfikarabad Oil Terminal.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Home Secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Senior Member board of Revenue (BoR) Sindh, Commissioner Karachi and representatives of Tanker Association.

CS Mumtaz Ali Shah on the occasion directed the Administrator of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to issue allotment orders of shops and workshops in three days.

He also asked those, who had been allotted the shops and workshops to pay their dues.

The CS said that over 600 oil tankers were being parked even today at Zulfikarabad but there was no facility.

He directed the KMC to provide road and other necessary facilities at the terminal.

The CS had also sought details from oil companies about tankers and depots.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that Zulfikarabad Oil Terminal was an important project and no negligence would be tolerated to this effect.

He also asked KMC, Ministry of Petroleum and Oil Tankers Association to issue remaining amount of Rs460 million of the Zulfikarabad Oil Terminal.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Police Oil Road From Million

Recent Stories

RTA to auction 350 premium plates of 2, 3, 4 and 5 ..

5 minutes ago

India registers record 4,329 COVID-19 deaths

31 minutes ago

Chairman CPEC Authority visits NEPRA headquarters

31 minutes ago

China's Shenyang expands nucleic acid testing to s ..

31 minutes ago

Pak, Turkish FMs vow to unitedly raise Palestine i ..

31 minutes ago

Walmart Q1 profits fall 32% as pandemic sales grow ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.