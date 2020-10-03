UrduPoint.com
No One Above The Law, Says RPO Waseem Ahmad

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmad Khan directed police officials to ensure all possible initiatives to maintain implementation on law as no one above the law.

RPO expressed these views while addressing the police officials during meeting regarding law & order here on Saturday.

He directed police officials to devise comprehensive strategy to control heinous crimes like dacoity and others.

Waseem Ahmad ordered to prepare the lists of criminals' possible hideouts and to work on modern ways alongwith traditional ways to eliminate crime.

Police officials were asked to conduct open courts and solve the issues of people related to police. Waseem Ahmad directed to bring early initiatives to provide sense of pleasant change to people at police stations.

Police officials get the interrogation of under-investigation cases completed and submit complete challan at courts.

DPOs were asked to personally monitor the investigation of important and heinous crimes cases.

RPO directed to arrange refresher courses for police officials and staff deputed at police stations at local level.

He ordered to conduct meetings regarding law & order regularly and construct report of individual performance.

City police officer Hassan Raza, SSP regional investigation branch Muhammad Masoom, DPO Vehari Ehsanullah Chohan, DPO Lodhran Syed Karrar Hussain, DPO Khanewal Muhammad Ali Waseem and other police officials were present.

