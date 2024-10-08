No One Allow To Act Above Law: Aqeel
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Legal Affairs, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Monday said that no one will be allowed to act beyond the law.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government was committed to upholding justice and order.
"In a democracy, we must listen to each other and engage in dialogue, but we are firmly against politics driven by violence and chaos," he added.
Regarding recent legislative amendments, the advisor said that the government had gathered all legal representatives from across the country and taken them into confidence.
"We have consulted the elected bodies of lawyers from all provinces. They will share their recommendations with the government, ensuring that all voices are heard in this critical process," he added.
