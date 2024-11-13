No one allowed disrupting law and order under pretense of protest: Advisor

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, said on Wednesday that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands under the guise of political protest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, said on Wednesday that no one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands under the guise of political protest.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said that while peaceful protest is a constitutional right, it must adhere to lawful standards, including obtaining necessary permissions from authorities.

"Challenging the state’s authority will not be tolerated," he warned, adding that Pakistan cannot afford any unrest at this time.

Advisor said that the country witnessed the positive indicators in the economy and on the diplomatic front.

Unfortunately, a political party [PTI] has only fostered chaos rather than contributing to national progress, he added.

PTI’s approach of street protests and inciting youth is far from responsible politics. True politics is about presenting your manifesto, addressing issues through democratic channels, and working towards national progress, he stated. He urged PTI to focus on parliamentary solutions and engage in constructive dialogue.

Responding to a question, he dismissed any consideration of imposing Governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.