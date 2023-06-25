Open Menu

No One Allowed To Collect Hides Of Sacrificial Animals Without NOC: Distt Admin

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2023 | 01:00 PM

No one allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animals without NOC: distt admin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration would not allow anyone to collect hides of sacrificial animals without permission and a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the relevant authorities as per the directive of the Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office had announced that the applications for collecting hides of sacrificial animals would be received till June 20 and after the deadline otherwise, no application would be entertained.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration would not allow anyone to collect hides without prior permission of the authorities concerned as the Punjab government had imposed a ban on the collection of hides without NoC on Eid ul Azha.

The charity organizations intending to collect the hides of the sacrificial animals had been directed to submit applications to the office of DC Rawalpindi for permission letter by June 20.

The Home Department of the Punjab Government had banned the collection of the hides without the approval of the competent authority, he informed.

The DC office was not receiving any application for the permission letter after the expiry of the above-mentioned date.

Any organization or person who would collect hides of the sacrificial animals without prior approval would be treated as an offence and stern action would be taken against them as per law, he added.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Noc Rawalpindi June From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acce ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

5 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Slovenia on National Day

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on acces ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

11 hours ago
 MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Progra ..

MBRSC announces winners of UAE Zero Robotic Programming Challenge

11 hours ago
UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir o ..

UAE President, Vice Presidents congratulate Emir of Qatar on accession anniversa ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ce ..

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d' Affaires over ceasefire violation

14 hours ago
 Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

Yumna Zaidi overrated figure, says Nadia Afghan

16 hours ago
 UAE to participate in International Paralympic Com ..

UAE to participate in International Paralympic Committee Athletesâ€™ Forum

17 hours ago
 UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of ..

UAE President awards Albanian Ambassador Medal of Independence of First Order

17 hours ago
 National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in ..

National Rehabilitation Centre: Prominent role in preventing drug addiction and ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan