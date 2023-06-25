No one allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animals without NOC: distt admin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :The district administration would not allow anyone to collect hides of sacrificial animals without permission and a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the relevant authorities as per the directive of the Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office had announced that the applications for collecting hides of sacrificial animals would be received till June 20 and after the deadline otherwise, no application would be entertained.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration would not allow anyone to collect hides without prior permission of the authorities concerned as the Punjab government had imposed a ban on the collection of hides without NoC on Eid ul Azha.

The charity organizations intending to collect the hides of the sacrificial animals had been directed to submit applications to the office of DC Rawalpindi for permission letter by June 20.

The Home Department of the Punjab Government had banned the collection of the hides without the approval of the competent authority, he informed.

The DC office was not receiving any application for the permission letter after the expiry of the above-mentioned date.

Any organization or person who would collect hides of the sacrificial animals without prior approval would be treated as an offence and stern action would be taken against them as per law, he added.