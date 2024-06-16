No one allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animals without NOC: spokesman distt admin

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Rawalpindi district administration would not allow anyone to collect the hides of sacrificial animals without permission.

According to a district administration spokesman, the Punjab government had made prior approval for the collection of sacrificial animal’s hides mandatory for the welfare organisations and others.

He informed me that the district administration had been directed to strictly implement the plan regarding the collection of sacrificial animals’ hides during Eid ul Azha.

The administration warned that anyone found violating government orders would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

The spokesman said that any organisation or person who would collect the sacrificial animal hides without prior approval would be treated as an offence and would be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

It has been decided that no one will be allowed to collect hides without the permission of the administration.

Likewise, monitoring of the banned organizations and their affiliated elements would be conducted, he informed.