No one allowed to create hurdle in development activities: Bugti

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that the provincial government will take action against those found involved in creating hurdle in development works.

“No one is allowed to disturb peace and development activities in Balochistan region, “ he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on Dr Baloch protest demonstration, he said, there is no harm to lodge protest in a peaceful manner.

He said that a high level delegation from China is visiting Pakistan on August 5, to discuss second phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.