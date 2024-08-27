Open Menu

No One Allowed To Perpetrate Violence In Name Of Nationality: Ishaq Dar

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Leader of the House, in the Senate, Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said that no one could be allowed to perpetrate violence in the name of nationality as Balochistan is an essential part of Pakistan and the Parliament must collectively devise a way forward to overcome prevailing unrest in the province

Speaking on the recent terrorist incidents in Balochistan, he said that every Pakistani was sad over the bloody violence and the matter was discussed in detail in the cabinet, adding the interior minister had reached Balochistan to examine the ground situation while Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would visit Balochistan to review the law and order situation within two days.

Ishaq called for the in-depth happening of the issue and suggested to form a committee of the House to probe the matter.

The Leader of the House further stated that the State had collectively adopted the policy of operation of Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad to counter the terrorism after the Army Public school attack in 2013 and law and order situation improved but unluckily during the recent past the terrorist brought back and released from jails resultantly increase in crimes and terrorist attacks.

The senator added that there was a need to think above the politics of Pakistan and resolve the country’s problems being faced. He seconded the resolve of Chief Minister Balochistan that no one could be allowed to carry out violence in the name of nationality.

