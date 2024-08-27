No One Allowed To Perpetrate Violence In Name Of Nationality: Ishaq Dar
Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Leader of the House, in the Senate, Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said that no one could be allowed to perpetrate violence in the name of nationality as Balochistan is an essential part of Pakistan and the Parliament must collectively devise a way forward to overcome prevailing unrest in the province
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Leader of the House, in the Senate, Ishaq Dar on Tuesday said that no one could be allowed to perpetrate violence in the name of nationality as Balochistan is an essential part of Pakistan and the Parliament must collectively devise a way forward to overcome prevailing unrest in the province.
Speaking on the recent terrorist incidents in Balochistan, he said that every Pakistani was sad over the bloody violence and the matter was discussed in detail in the cabinet, adding the interior minister had reached Balochistan to examine the ground situation while Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would visit Balochistan to review the law and order situation within two days.
Ishaq called for the in-depth happening of the issue and suggested to form a committee of the House to probe the matter.
The Leader of the House further stated that the State had collectively adopted the policy of operation of Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad to counter the terrorism after the Army Public school attack in 2013 and law and order situation improved but unluckily during the recent past the terrorist brought back and released from jails resultantly increase in crimes and terrorist attacks.
The senator added that there was a need to think above the politics of Pakistan and resolve the country’s problems being faced. He seconded the resolve of Chief Minister Balochistan that no one could be allowed to carry out violence in the name of nationality.
Recent Stories
UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..
DPO visits Phularwan police station
Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission
Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city
PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24
FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Intellectuals, poets pay tribute to Singer Beejal Sindhi4 hours ago
-
Meeting focuses on resource utilization for maximum relief during prolonged rainfall5 hours ago
-
CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensure seamless operatio ..5 hours ago
-
DPO visits Phularwan police station5 hours ago
-
Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais7 hours ago
-
Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games7 hours ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission7 hours ago
-
Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city7 hours ago
-
PM for identification, strict action against terrorists involved in Balochistan’s incidents7 hours ago
-
'Planting trees is moral duty of everyone'7 hours ago
-
Matiari: DDMA meeting held, relevant departments directed to stay alert7 hours ago
-
Flux tower installed at experimental farm of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam7 hours ago