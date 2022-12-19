UrduPoint.com

No One Allowed To Set Up Food Stalls On Footpaths, DC

No one allowed to set up food stalls on footpaths, DC

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoaib on Monday said that no one would be allowed to encroach footpaths by setting up food stalls.

Talking to a delegation of the Hotels and Restaurants Association, he said that ensuring the quality of hygienic food to the residents was the priority of the government, and no compromise would be made on it.

The DC said it was the responsibility of the Food Authority to check the quality of food items. He said strict action would be taken against encroachers, and no one would be allowed to set up hotels on the footpaths.

On the occasion, the hotels association delegation assured the DC that the association would cooperate with the administration to end illegal encroachments and ensure the provision of hygienic food.

