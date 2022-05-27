No one allowed to take country towards anarchy: Senator

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan on Friday said that the government would not allow anyone to take country towards anarchy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 )

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not believe in rule of law and it had own dimensions to stay in power all time, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the government would not take pressure by any political group. PTI workers during the long march on May 25 had made chaos and caused loss to the economy.

He said the leadership of PTI asked worker to be violent in their rallies which was heading towards bloodshed situation and in response incumbent government dealt the mob in a sensible way and saved country from difficult situation.

He also mentioned that the PTI had violated the Supreme Court's orders of holding public gathering at H-9 ground rather than at D-Chowk, adding Imran Khan was making the public fool and was not concerned with economic situation of the country.