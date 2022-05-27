UrduPoint.com

No One Allowed To Take Country Towards Anarchy: Senator

Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2022 | 09:40 PM

No one allowed to take country towards anarchy: Senator

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan on Friday said that the government would not allow anyone to take country towards anarchy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Dr Afnan Ullah Khan on Friday said that the government would not allow anyone to take country towards anarchy.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not believe in rule of law and it had own dimensions to stay in power all time, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said the government would not take pressure by any political group. PTI workers during the long march on May 25 had made chaos and caused loss to the economy.

He said the leadership of PTI asked worker to be violent in their rallies which was heading towards bloodshed situation and in response incumbent government dealt the mob in a sensible way and saved country from difficult situation.

He also mentioned that the PTI had violated the Supreme Court's orders of holding public gathering at H-9 ground rather than at D-Chowk, adding Imran Khan was making the public fool and was not concerned with economic situation of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Long March May Muslim All From Government

Recent Stories

NRA gun lobby convenes in Texas in wake of school ..

NRA gun lobby convenes in Texas in wake of school massacre

53 seconds ago
 US Aware of Ukraine's Requests for Rocket Systems, ..

US Aware of Ukraine's Requests for Rocket Systems, Has Not Made Final Decision - ..

55 seconds ago
 Russian, Austrian Leaders Discuss Global Food Secu ..

Russian, Austrian Leaders Discuss Global Food Security Over Phone - Kremlin

56 seconds ago
 DHO refutes social media reports about spreading d ..

DHO refutes social media reports about spreading diarrhea in villages

58 seconds ago
 Six days aside, Imran would not return to Islamaba ..

Six days aside, Imran would not return to Islamabad in 6 centuries : Marriyum

1 minute ago
 European Council to Discuss Ukraine, Energy, Food ..

European Council to Discuss Ukraine, Energy, Food Security on May 30-31 - Presid ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.