No one allowed to take law into hands: PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Sunday warned that no one would be allowed to take law into hands and if anyone tried to enter in red zone, would be taken to task.

"The PTI government is fully prepared to control any kind of situation and no one will be allowed to take the law into his hand," Parliamentary Secretary for Planning Development and Reforms, Kanwal Shauzab said while talking in a Radio program.

She said Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief is putting the Kashmir issue behind the scene with using different cards and trying to sabotage the Kartarpur Corridor initiative taken by the Prime Minister.

The JUI-F chief wanted to divert the local and international media's attention from the Kashmir issue, she regretted.

Government had devised a strategy and strict action would be taken against the protesters in case of any violation of law, she said.

The leader said Islamabad's lock down is effecting daily routine of people in twin cities.

There is no comparison between sit-ins of JUI (F) and PTI as their party approached the election commission of Pakistan, parliament, court of law and other concerned fora and presented its grievances regarding rigging, she said adding, after fulfilling due process no option was left for PTI except protests, gatherings and sit-ins in 2014.

PTI government is committed to provide rights of protest to the opposition and no such hurdle has been created in the way of JUI (F) demonstration, she mentioned.

Leader, PTI Nuzhat Pathan added that if the march is peaceful then the government has no issue but if the protest would not remain peaceful then the government would do everything to ensure its writ.

The statements issued by JUI-F leaders against an elected Prime Minister who is taking Pakistan towards way of progress and prosperity would never be tolerated, she said.

The opposition parties including PPP and PML-N categorically stated that both the parties would only attend their public gathering but not support any sit-in.

JUI-F has signed agreement with Islamabad administration and if the agreement would be violated then JUI-F would be responsible for whatever to be happened, she added.