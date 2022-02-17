No one allowed to violate law of the country: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that there is responsibility of every citizen to respect the law of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said that there is responsibility of every citizen to respect the law of the country.

Talking to a private television channel, he expressed his point of view on the working of Federal investigation agency.

He said FIA after the registration of first information report is holding authority or power to take action against the person found involved in violating laws.

Responding to a question about FIA action against Mohsin Baig, he said the journalist is well aware of country's law.

He said that the journalist could approach the legal forum for registering the grievance.

He said using derogatory remarks against the parliamentarians should also be avoided.

The government, he said is working on different legislation so that we could ensure supremacy of law in letter and spirit.