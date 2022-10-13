No one allowed to weaken state institutions: Irfan Qadir

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability & Interior Irfan Qadir on Thursday said Government would not allow any one to weaken the state institutions, if anyone tried state writ will come into play

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Accountability & Interior Irfan Qadir on Thursday said Government would not allow any one to weaken the state institutions, if anyone tried state writ will come into play.

Commenting on the arrest of senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, SAPM said that making derogatory statements against state institutions is unacceptable and everyone including political leaders should refrain.

Talking to a private news channel he said it is clearly written in the Constitution that no one is allowed to undermine or defame the reputation of our state institutions and judiciary in any way.