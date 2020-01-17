No one among 56 companies formed by Punjab government will remain now: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad has remarked Lahore Transport Company Private Limited (LTCPL) is one among 56 companies formed by Punjab government and no one will stay in these companies now as these all companies will stand abolished

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th January, 2020) Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad has remarked Lahore Transport Company Private Limited (LTCPL) is one among 56 companies formed by Punjab government and no one will stay in these companies now as these all companies will stand abolished.A 3-member bench of SC presided over by CJP Gulzar Ahmad took up for hearing an application filed by deputy general manager Lahore Transport Company seeking his reinstatement Friday.The counsel for petitioner told the court during the hearing of the case that Muhammad Hanif was working as deputy manager in LTCPL who was removed from service without rules.

Only one year of his service is left.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked" the post against which he was working was abolished. The petitioner can claim only financial losses.The petitioner went emotional over it.He requested the CJP he had neither committed any corruption nor had he indulged in any theft.

He has minor daughters.CJP remarked " the emotional talk is of no use here. The petitioner should seek some other job. All the people of these companies will go home now. No one among these 56 companies of Punjab will stay.The court while directing sub committee of Lahore Transport company to look into the case of Muhammad Hanif again dismissed petition from Muhammad Hanif in connection with his reinstatement and wrapped up the matter.