UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No One Among 56 Companies Formed By Punjab Government Will Remain Now: Chief Justice Of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 04:34 PM

No one among 56 companies formed by Punjab government will remain now: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad has remarked Lahore Transport Company Private Limited (LTCPL) is one among 56 companies formed by Punjab government and no one will stay in these companies now as these all companies will stand abolished

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th January, 2020) Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmad has remarked Lahore Transport Company Private Limited (LTCPL) is one among 56 companies formed by Punjab government and no one will stay in these companies now as these all companies will stand abolished.A 3-member bench of SC presided over by CJP Gulzar Ahmad took up for hearing an application filed by deputy general manager Lahore Transport Company seeking his reinstatement Friday.The counsel for petitioner told the court during the hearing of the case that Muhammad Hanif was working as deputy manager in LTCPL who was removed from service without rules.

Only one year of his service is left.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked" the post against which he was working was abolished. The petitioner can claim only financial losses.The petitioner went emotional over it.He requested the CJP he had neither committed any corruption nor had he indulged in any theft.

He has minor daughters.CJP remarked " the emotional talk is of no use here. The petitioner should seek some other job. All the people of these companies will go home now. No one among these 56 companies of Punjab will stay.The court while directing sub committee of Lahore Transport company to look into the case of Muhammad Hanif again dismissed petition from Muhammad Hanif in connection with his reinstatement and wrapped up the matter.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Chief Justice Corruption Government Of Punjab Punjab Company Job Post All From Court

Recent Stories

Govt issues show cause notice to officials getting ..

12 seconds ago

Irregularities worth Rs 11.82 billion found in NTD ..

17 minutes ago

PTI government has paid back loans amounting to 10 ..

48 seconds ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry calls for ..

50 seconds ago

Russian Ombudswoman Appeals to Greek Counterpart O ..

18 minutes ago

China willing to work with Russia's new administra ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.