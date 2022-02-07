UrduPoint.com

No One Authorize To Declare Any Citizen As Traitor: Islamabad High Court

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2022 | 06:49 PM

No one authorize to declare any citizen as traitor: Islamabad High Court

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Monday observed that no one was authorized to declare any citizen as traitor until the state prove it with solid evidences

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Monday observed that no one was authorized to declare any citizen as traitor until the state prove it with solid evidences.

He gave these remarks during hearing a petition of 'Labaik Company' against the fine imposed by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

On a query of the bench, the petitioner's lawyer said one could face imprisonment sentence on leveling fabricated allegations on someone for committing blasphemy. If the intention was to murder someone through the fake allegation then the crime would be more serious, he said.

To another query, the lawyer said his client had not declared anyone as traitor.

PEMRA's lawyer adopted the stance that Bol tv had defended its stance before the body regarding declaring Geo TV as traitor.

The authority could impose maximum fine worth Rs one million on any channel on fabricated allegation.

The lawyer of Labaik Company contended that his client media organization didn't level allegation instead it had just telecasted the program. The chief justice said it means the petitioner was admitting to telecast controversial material.

PEMRA's lawyer said telecasting of such contents was violation of authority's code of conduct and the concern channel was imposed Rs one million fine.

The petitioner's lawyer prayed the court to grant more time for the arguments at this the hearing of the case was adjourned.

