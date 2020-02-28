UrduPoint.com
No One Be Allowed To Exploit Farmers: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:37 PM

Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said welfare and prosperity of farmers is a top agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and efforts are being made so that farmers could get fixed prices of their products

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial has said welfare and prosperity of farmers is a top agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and efforts are being made so that farmers could get fixed prices of their products.

The minister said this while talking to a delegation of the Kisan Ittehad at Civil Secretariat on Friday.

Provincial Minister for Food Samiuallah Chaudhry, Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) Chairman Naveed Bhindar, Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed, Food Secretary Waqas Ali Mehmood and Agriculture (Marketing) Special Secretary Waqar Hussain and others were also present.

The delegation apprised the agriculture minister and food minister about problems of farmers.

Minister for Food Sami Ullah Chaudhry said that sugar mills were being monitored regularlyand no one would be allowed to exploit farmers.

