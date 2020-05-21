UrduPoint.com
No One Be Allowed To Play Havoc With MHNP: Amin

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said any incident of tree-cutting or construction work would not be tolerated in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

Addressing the media persons, he said, "No one is allowed to play havoc with the MHNP and degrade it for greedful needs." Talking about recent acts of tree-cutting and construction work, carried out by Monal Restaurant's management, he said those non-confirming activities, taken in a clandestine way, had led to massive land degradation and it would take a long time to restore it at its previous state.

Malik Amin said some tree-cutting photos and land leveling near Monal Restaurant were circulating on the social media, inviting public wrath.

Taking serious notice of the incident, he said the photos had been sent for forensic laboratory for their authenticity and if found them true, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would take legal action against the violators.

Later, the same were shared with the chief commissioner Islamabad and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, requesting to take immediate action.

The ICT administration along with the EPA conducted a raid on May 18, evening which led to arrest of two persons namely Muhammad Sagheer and Muhmmmad Naeem on the spot and first information report (FIR) was lodged at the Police Station Kohsar, the adviser informed the media.

He also called upon the Islamabad administration to take serious action against all sorts of environment-damaging activities in the MHNP.

Earlier, he also visited the site near Monal Restaurant and took stock of the damage caused due to land leveling and tree-cutting activities.

He expressed grief over the callous attitude of the people playing havoc with the nature and planted a tree.





