UrduPoint.com

No One Can Challenge Pak Army's Defensive Capabilities: Ashrafi

Faizan Hashmi Published December 28, 2022 | 05:20 PM

No one can challenge Pak Army's defensive capabilities: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said no one could challenge the defensive capabilities of the Pakistan Army.

He, talking to APP, commended the effective operation against terrorists at the Counter Terrorist Department Complex in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and asserted that the Pakistan Army was fully capable of thwarting and giving befitting response to the enemy's evil plans.

He said Pakistan Army was leaving no stone unturned to deal with terrorists with iron hands.

He termed the Pakistan Army the best military in the world, adding that Pakistan and its citizens were in safe hands.

Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said the nation was standing by Pakistan Army through thick and thin.

He also assured the unwavering support of Ulema and Mashaykh to counter the anti-state propaganda at every nook and cranny of the country.

Besides paying homage to personnel martyred during the operation in Bannu, he prayed to Allah Almighty to award them high ranks in Jannh and speedy recovery of the injured ones.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Terrorist Bannu World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Middle East Best

Recent Stories

Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ t ..

Sheraa partners with Toronto-based incubator DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in ..

6 minutes ago
 Ahmed Al Jarwan, President of Tatarstan discuss co ..

21 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockc ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch Blockchainâ€™s pilot project

1 hour ago
 Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian ..

Inauguration of nursing home for elderly Egyptian artists

1 hour ago
 Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North A ..

Sheraa, DMZ to empower Sharjah startups in North America

2 hours ago

ENOC Group awarded British Safety Council&#039;s â€˜Sword of Honourâ€™ for 2nd t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.