ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Wednesday said no one could challenge the defensive capabilities of the Pakistan Army.

He, talking to APP, commended the effective operation against terrorists at the Counter Terrorist Department Complex in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and asserted that the Pakistan Army was fully capable of thwarting and giving befitting response to the enemy's evil plans.

He said Pakistan Army was leaving no stone unturned to deal with terrorists with iron hands.

He termed the Pakistan Army the best military in the world, adding that Pakistan and its citizens were in safe hands.

Ashrafi, who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said the nation was standing by Pakistan Army through thick and thin.

He also assured the unwavering support of Ulema and Mashaykh to counter the anti-state propaganda at every nook and cranny of the country.

Besides paying homage to personnel martyred during the operation in Bannu, he prayed to Allah Almighty to award them high ranks in Jannh and speedy recovery of the injured ones.