No one can compete with Sharifs in politics of hypocrisy: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Tuesday said that no one can compete with Sharifs in politics of hypocrisy on national issues.

Reacting to the statement of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, he said that the issue of water distribution was three decades old in the provinces, adding that Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has increased the water share of Sindh and Punjab.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said the share of the most populous Punjab has been increased by 18,000 cusecs, adding that IRSA also increased Sindh's share to 35,000 cusecs. He said earlier, Sindh used to get 74,000 cusecs of water which has now been increased to 10,9000 cusecs.