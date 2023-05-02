No one can curtail powers of Parliament: Marriyum

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says no one can curtail powers of the Parliament.

In a statement today, she said parliament will go to any extent to protect its constitutional powers.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Judiciary is empowered to interpret the law and the constitution.

She said a transparent and fair system has been introduced by the recent legislation in the Parliament.

The Minister said this law was passed on the long-standing demand of the lawyers, bar councils and bar associations.