No One Can Defeat Movement Of Kashmiri People: Dr Jaffar Ali

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2023 | 09:00 PM

No one can defeat movement of Kashmiri people: Dr Jaffar Ali

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :No one can defeat the movement of Kashmiri people based on many decades.

This was stated by Controller Examinations Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali while addressing a rally here on Sunday.

The rally was staged out from BISE Complex to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in which a large number of board employees participated to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren.

Controller Exams said that massive sacrifices rendered by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) must not go in vain.

"We continue our support to people of Kashmir", he said and urged the world to take notice of atrocities of India in Occupied Kashmir and get their dispute resolved according to aspirations of Kashmir people.

He said that self-determination was a constitutional right of Kashmiri people which must be urgently given to them by settling this dispute in accordance with the resolutions adopted by United Nations' Security Council.

He also condemned India strongly for brutally torture in Held Kashmir and said that Indian would have to face consequences of its cruelty in Kashmir valley.

