No One Can Deny Kashmiris Of Their Right To Self-determination: Ijaz

6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 04:00 PM

No one can deny Kashmiris of their right to self-determination: Ijaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah Sunday said the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) had legitimate right to self-determination in line with the resolutions adopted by the United Nations Security Council, which could not be denied by anyone.

He, in a statement, said October 27 had become the 'darkest day' in the world history due to India's 72-year illegal occupation in Jammu and Kashmir and its massive human rights violations, brutalities and ever-increasing aggression there.

He regretted that the people of IOJ&K were facing curfew for the last 83 days, which had exposed the Modi government's extremist and ugly face before the world.

The minister said Pakistan was a peace-loving nation and capable enough to raise voice for the rights of people of Kashmir, adding Pakistan had effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at international level and the now the world community should play its due role in resolving the issue.

He hoped that the people of Kashmir would soon get rid of Indian yoke.

More Stories From Pakistan

