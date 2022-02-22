No one can deny women of property right: Woman Ombudsperson

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Women are entitled to the right of inheritance in islam and Constitution of the country as well, said Woman Ombudsperson Punjab, Nabila Hakim Ali on Tuesday.

Speaking at a ceremony here at BZU, she informed that Under Women's Property Right Act a female could apply to the Ombudsperson for her right of the property if she is denied of it.

The application is decided within 60 days, she said adding that police and district administration was bound to get occupation the of land to the woman.

The Ombudsperson has to right proceed contempt case just like High court, Nabila maintained.

Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC Dr Mansoor Akbar stated that implementation of the Act safeguards woman rights .

He hoped that every victim of denial of the right would get her due share adding that he was thankful to the Ombudsman for visiting BZU and sensitizing students about the role of woman Ombudsperson.

Later, a question answer session was also conducted wherein she replied to students' queries.