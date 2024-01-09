No one can hamper Balochistan to progress under PPP leadership: Bugti

Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that no one could hamper the Balochistan province - the land of martyrs, to develop and prosper under the leadership of PPP

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party leader and former caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that no one could hamper the Balochistan province - the land of martyrs, to develop and prosper under the leadership of PPP.

His party was fully determined to bring about concrete changes in the country if voted to power, he said while addressing a public gathering in Dera Bugti.

Former Balochistan chief minister Sanaullah Zehri, along with other prominent figures were present in the meeting, which was also addressed by PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari via video link.

Bugti said the people of Balochistan had made unparalleled sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the region.

The PPP would never let them down as it was the party of martyrs and its leadership was the real heirs of those who had laid down their lives for democracy.

“We feel the pain of the families of martyrs and will never leave them alone," he added.

Bugti offered his gratitude to the people of area for reposing trust in the PPP leadership, which was evident form their profound participation in the meeting.

“I assure the people that the PPP will live up to their expectations and steer the country out of crises," he affirmed.

Bugti vowed that the PPP would foil conspiracies being hatched against Pakistan with public support.

APP/ask