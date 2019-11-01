UrduPoint.com
No One Can Stop Occupied Kashmir From Becoming Independent: PM Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 03:26 PM

PM Khan also addressed Azadi Parade on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day of Gilgit-Baltistan.

GILGIT: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 1st, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that no one can stop occupied Kashmir from becoming independence.

The Prime Minister reiterated his support for people of Kashir, saying that the Kashmiris would never be left alone.

"I fwill fight for Kashmiri people," said Imran Khan while addressing the Azadi Parade on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day of Gilgit.

He said he would continue to raise voice for the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir across the world as their ambassador. He paid tribute to the people of Gilgit Baltistan saying that they won the freeom by fighting a war.

The people of Gilgit-Baltistan would also have becpome the victims of the Modi's oppression if they had not fought the war for their independence.

PM Imran Khan also hoisted a flag in a ceremony held to pay tribute to the martyrds of Gilgit-Baltistan, put flower wreath at the memorial point for the martyrds. A huge crowd was there to welcome Imran Khan who waived to his supporters. High Security arrangments were made on his visit to the Gilgit-Baltistan.

