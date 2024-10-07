No one can stop Pakistan from progress: Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan has said that Pakistan is destined to progress and no force can derail it from the path of progress and prosperity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) Chairman Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan has said that Pakistan is destined to progress and no force can derail it from the path of progress and prosperity.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the Annual Volunteers Congress (VCON) at the Ali Auditorium, Ferozepur Road here on Monday, he said, "Our forefathers made innumerable sacrifices for the creation of Pakistan and it is the responsibility of the youth to preserve this land from all challenges in all sectors including health."

The ceremony was held under the aegis of the Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) Foundation for the Volunteer Force Against Hepatitis Transmission (VFAHT). Some 3500 volunteers from various medical colleges and universities work for creating awareness among the masses on the infectious diseases.

Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan said Pakistan’s detractors have made efforts to turn Pakistan into a failed state, adding that their efforts will end in smoke. He said the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit is going to be held in Pakistan next week in Islamabad.

Hailing the young volunteers, the PMYP Chairman Rana Mashood said a large number of young volunteers are present at the ceremony who have worked with dedication to create awareness among the masses on Hepatitis B & C, HIV, Tuberculosis and Hepatitis A & E.

Rana Mashood urged the youth to continue their efforts for building a healthy and prosperous Pakistan. He said that their efforts for purging the country of disease and malady will go a long way in making Pakistan a global force.

The PMYP Chairman hailed Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his untiring efforts to provide health and education facilities to the youth and promote a positive image of the country on the global stage. He also lauded Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for dedicating herself to the cause of the destitute and the needy. He said Maryam Nawaz’s efforts to provide the best health facilities to the masses are commendable.

He emphasized the necessity of engaging the younger generation and harnessing their potential to effectively address the challenges facing Pakistan.

Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan encouraged the young students to channel their energies into national development and work diligently towards making Pakistan great.

Later, the PMYP Chairman Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan distributed certificate among the volunteers on the occasion of the annual congress of the VCON 2024.