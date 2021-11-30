No one deny PPP sacrifices for democracy, country: Gilani

Former Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday stated that no one could deny the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for the country and democracy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Former Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday stated that no one could deny the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for the country and democracy.

In a message on the 54th founding day of PPP issued here , he paid homage to former Prime Ministers, ZA Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for their contributions to strengthen democracy.

Pakistan Peoples Party was a firm on the philosophy and manifesto of its founder, he added.

" Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto fought for parliamentary system in the country," he said and added that today was the day of renewal the pledge that PPP would continue to defend the parliamentary system.

He noted that PPP would not make any bargaining on sovereign Parliament and people's right to sovereignty.

Islam was our religion and socialism was our economy, Gilani said, adding that his party had always come to power with the people's vote.

" Our only priority is to make people's lives easier, " he remarked.

He paid tributes to those brave party workers who sacrificed for the sake of constitution and democracy.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was in the field to fulfill the dreams of his grandfather and mother and striving to make Pakistan r a real democratic and welfare state, he concluded.