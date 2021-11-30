UrduPoint.com

No One Deny PPP Sacrifices For Democracy, Country: Gilani

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 09:53 PM

No one deny PPP sacrifices for democracy, country: Gilani

Former Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday stated that no one could deny the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for the country and democracy

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Former Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Senate, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday stated that no one could deny the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for the country and democracy.

In a message on the 54th founding day of PPP issued here , he paid homage to former Prime Ministers, ZA Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto for their contributions to strengthen democracy.

Pakistan Peoples Party was a firm on the philosophy and manifesto of its founder, he added.

" Quaid-e-Awam Zulfikar Ali Bhutto fought for parliamentary system in the country," he said and added that today was the day of renewal the pledge that PPP would continue to defend the parliamentary system.

He noted that PPP would not make any bargaining on sovereign Parliament and people's right to sovereignty.

Islam was our religion and socialism was our economy, Gilani said, adding that his party had always come to power with the people's vote.

" Our only priority is to make people's lives easier, " he remarked.

He paid tributes to those brave party workers who sacrificed for the sake of constitution and democracy.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was in the field to fulfill the dreams of his grandfather and mother and striving to make Pakistan r a real democratic and welfare state, he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Senate Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Parliament Democracy Vote Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Every Third Australian Parliamentary Employee Expe ..

Every Third Australian Parliamentary Employee Experienced Sexual Harassment - Re ..

6 minutes ago
 Arctic rainfall could dominate snowfall earlier th ..

Arctic rainfall could dominate snowfall earlier than expected: study

7 minutes ago
 Most EU Nuclear Power Plants to Shut Down by 2030 ..

Most EU Nuclear Power Plants to Shut Down by 2030 Without Urgent Investment - EC

7 minutes ago
 State Dept. Says 41 Americans Kidnapped for Ransom ..

State Dept. Says 41 Americans Kidnapped for Ransom in Haiti in 2021

7 minutes ago
 Saand Itehad organises "Bonfire" to celebrate Sind ..

Saand Itehad organises "Bonfire" to celebrate Sindhi Culture Day

7 minutes ago
 Russia Introduces New Travel Restrictions Amid New ..

Russia Introduces New Travel Restrictions Amid New COVID-19 Strain - Watchdog

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.