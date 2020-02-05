No one hatch conspiracy against Prime Minister: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that no one could dare to hatch conspiracy against Prime Minister Imran Khan, having vote to power in all parts of the country

Imran Khan was striving hard to streamline the system and flush out mafia sitting everywhere, he stated while speaking in a private news channel programe.

Expressing concerns over the working of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said that the institution had investigated about the matters relating to bureaucracy but there had been an immense "hue and cry" after such activity.

About wheat crisis, the minister said a report would be submitted to the Prime Minister in a few days. In reply to a question regarding Khawaja M Asif, he said Ex Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, minister wanted to settle all Sharif family in London.

The reason behind this planning, he said the former minister Khawaja Asif was trying to become a candidate for new Premiership. He added that the PML-N leader was engaged in lobbying to achieve progress in that regard.