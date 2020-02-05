UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No One Hatch Conspiracy Against Prime Minister: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 12:07 AM

No one hatch conspiracy against Prime Minister: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that no one could dare to hatch conspiracy against Prime Minister Imran Khan, having vote to power in all parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that no one could dare to hatch conspiracy against Prime Minister Imran Khan, having vote to power in all parts of the country.

Imran Khan was striving hard to streamline the system and flush out mafia sitting everywhere, he stated while speaking in a private news channel programe.

Expressing concerns over the working of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said that the institution had investigated about the matters relating to bureaucracy but there had been an immense "hue and cry" after such activity.

About wheat crisis, the minister said a report would be submitted to the Prime Minister in a few days. In reply to a question regarding Khawaja M Asif, he said Ex Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, minister wanted to settle all Sharif family in London.

The reason behind this planning, he said the former minister Khawaja Asif was trying to become a candidate for new Premiership. He added that the PML-N leader was engaged in lobbying to achieve progress in that regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Technology Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Khawaja Asif London Progress Hue Muslim Family All Wheat

Recent Stories

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

11 minutes ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

11 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

11 minutes ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

11 minutes ago

Guterres Says US Needs to Normalize Visa Process f ..

2 minutes ago

Malawi ruling party urges 'peace' after poll annul ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.