No one is above the law in Pakistan: Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday said that every citizen is responsible to obey the law of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Monday said that every citizen is responsible to obey the law of the country.

"No one is above the law in Pakistan, " he said while talking to a private television channel. Commenting on Imran's attitude towards courts, he said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leader had been involved in pressurizing national institutions.

He said Imran Khan tried hard to avoid court proceedings. He said that PTI leader had called his party workers to the court for pressurizing it.

Replying to a question about elections date announcement, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan is the constitutional organization for conducting elections in the country. He said that ECP is bound to organize elections in KPK and the Punjab after dissolving assemblies. As per the Constitution, he said elections should be held in 90 days.