No One is Above the Law: State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday said the government is determined to continue anti-plastic bags drive without any pressure.

"No one is above the law" said the state minister in a press conference adding that a letter was written to all the stakeholders for strict implementation of government's move to ban polythene bags, before issuing SRO.

She regretted an incident took place in Islamabad on Tuesday when a team comprising officials of Ministry of climate change were manhandled by the administration of food chain which was using polythene bags despite ban on it.

She said the officials of ministry of climate change were not pursuing their personal interest, but they were asked to implement the SRO without fear or favor.

The minister said that the drive to ban plastic bags was started in Federal Capital and it has been widely appreciated across the Pakistan & turned out to be a countrywide campaign.

She said the Punjab government has shown an intent to implement the ban after cabinet's approval while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has already implemented the move.

The minster thanked the Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal for extending their support showing an interest in implementing the move in their respective provinces.

"Five million bags are used annually in Pakistan which are not decomposed for years and this is a major cause behind choking of drainage" said the minister.

She warned of dire consequences in case the writ of the government is challenged by anyone while offering full support to solve the issues faced by the shopkeepers in implementing the move.

She announced that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has endorsed the proposal of launching a dedicated channel with the help of Information ministry to keep the masses informed about weather forecasting and early warning of flooding.

She said the ministry of climate change, information ministry, ministry of water, irrigation department, met department and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will be informing the people about any upcoming calamity.

She said that the Prime Minster also approved the project of her ministry to provide "Solar Stove" to the people in northern who cut the trees for cooking.

Responding to a question the minister said that that apart from international obligation, it is a responsibility of national to keep the environment clean.

The example of Karachi is in front of us where 34 people died due to rain and because the system was choked.

As an alternative to plastic bags the minister said that the government cannot recommend any type of alternative bags however, she encouraged to stitch bags of cotton, jute at home and use them repeatedly which is an excellent alternative of plastic bags.

Answering to another question the minister disclosed that her ministry with the help of UNESCO is drafting a bill for the preservation of environment and to stop mafia from cutting mountains and building housing societies.