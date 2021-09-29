No one recruited in PTV on permanent basis since Sept 1, 2018: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday informed the Senate, none of ptv employees were recruited on permanent basis since 1st September 2018 to 31st July 2021.

Answering a question during Question Hour, he said, as per emergent operational requirements of Corporation, 64 temporary employees were recruited during the said period.

He said PTV has total 3411 regular and 856 contractual employees. Similarly, there were 335 regulars, 101 contractual employees and nine researchers (on contract) associated with production unit of PTV, he said.