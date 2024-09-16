Open Menu

No One Should Be Allowed To Spread Anarchy: Bacha

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM

No one should be allowed to spread anarchy: Bacha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Provincial President PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that no one should be allowed to issue anti-state statements and spread hatred and anarchy in the country.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the PPP leader said that there is a need to make extra-ordinary decisions in the larger interest of the country. He said that those politicians, who provoke their workers against the state for securing their personal agenda, could never prove sincere with the nation and the country.

He said that their first priority is national progress, development and welfare of the people. However, he termed harmony amongst political leadership and heads of institutions essential for it.

Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha said that PPP is making all out efforts for the development of the country. He said that President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leadership of the party have struggled for the uplift of the country.

APP/aqk

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Progress Muhammad Ali All Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political ..

U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..

38 minutes ago
 Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need t ..

Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!

43 minutes ago
 Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympi ..

Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..

4 hours ago
 TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Inno ..

TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 September 2024

8 hours ago
Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

18 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

1 day ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

2 days ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

2 days ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan