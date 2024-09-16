No One Should Be Allowed To Spread Anarchy: Bacha
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) Provincial President PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that no one should be allowed to issue anti-state statements and spread hatred and anarchy in the country.
In a statement issued here on Monday, the PPP leader said that there is a need to make extra-ordinary decisions in the larger interest of the country. He said that those politicians, who provoke their workers against the state for securing their personal agenda, could never prove sincere with the nation and the country.
He said that their first priority is national progress, development and welfare of the people. However, he termed harmony amongst political leadership and heads of institutions essential for it.
Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha said that PPP is making all out efforts for the development of the country. He said that President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other leadership of the party have struggled for the uplift of the country.
APP/aqk
