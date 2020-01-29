Completely rejecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's irresponsible and war-mongering remarks, Pakistan on Wednesday said that no one should underestimate the resolve of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan to effectively thwart any aggressive action

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Completely rejecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's irresponsible and war-mongering remarks, Pakistan on Wednesday said that no one should underestimate the resolve of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan to effectively thwart any aggressive action.

"These remarks are another reflection of India's incurable obsession with Pakistan and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government and leadership's desperate attempts to divert attention from growing domestic and international criticism of their discriminatory, anti-Kashmir and anti-minority policies," Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a statement issued here.

"Pakistan's immediate and effective response to India's Balakot misadventure, including the downing of Indian fighter aircraft and capture of Indian pilot last year, should suffice to underscore the will, capacity and preparedness of our armed forces," she said.

"The Indian Prime Minister's threats and provocative statements further illustrate the extremist mindset that pervades the BJP leadership and has evidently permeated the state institutions in India", the Spokesperson added"We urge the international community to take cognizance of the Indian leadership's continuing belligerent rhetoric and aggressive measures, which pose a threat to regional peace and security", the Spokesperson said.

"We hope steps would be taken to facilitate peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for durable peace and stability in South Asia," the Spokesperson maintained.