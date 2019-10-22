No one to be allowed to block roads: CPO Faisal Rana

City Police Officer (CPO), Faisal Rana Tuesday said every step would be taken to ensure rule of law and its implementation and blockage of roads would not be tolerated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO), Faisal Rana Tuesday said every step would be taken to ensure rule of law and its implementation and blockage of roads would not be tolerated.

The CPO expressed his views while addressing a high level meeting of police officers of Rawalpindi Police regarding implementation of joint strategy for twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by SSP Operations Tariq Walait, SSP Investigations Muhammad Faisal, SP Potohar Syed Ali, SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Rawal Asif Masood and other concerned police officers.

Faisal Rana said, "we must protect the lives and property of the people according to rule of law and to ensure the writ of law at any cost." All the entry points of Rawalpindi must be closely monitored and in case a person, group, horde or mob tries to block a road, the same must be taken into custody at once, the CPO added.

He said activities of proscribed organizations and 4th schedulers were already being monitored on the instructions of Home Department and the fresh directions issued by Home Department in this regard would also be implemented.

The CPO said that the proscribed organizations and 4th schedulers were not allowed to be active in normal situation and in the extraordinary situation; their surveillance would also be carried out in extraordinary manners.

"If activity of a proscribed organization or a 4th scheduler is noticed, the same will immediately be taken into custody and cases will be registered against them under the National Action Plan."He directed the police officers to ensure 24/7 patrolling on the roads to maintain peace.

The CPO also directed the police officers that he must immediately be informed about any activity in this regard.