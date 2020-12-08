UrduPoint.com
No One To Be Allowed To Burn Waste:CEO Health

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr Muhammad Sohail Chaudary on Tuesday said that on the instruction of Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar immediate measures are being taken to combat the looming threat of smog this year.

He told APP that strict action will be taken against the violation of anti-smog protocol act and no one would be allowed to burn the chemicals and waste in the city.

The CEO said in order to mitigate the factors behind smog, there is a need to adopt preventive measure and increase awareness.

Dr Sohail advised people to wear face masks to protect themselves from breathing problems including eye, nose and throat infections.

DHA focal person for smog Dr Muhammad Ali Mirza further recommended to avoid physical activity such as walking at evening and morning timing.

He advised the people to drink plenty of water and clean houses with wet cloths instead of besom.

He added that wearing protected sunglasses while going outside could be helpful to avoid any sort of eye infection.

Dr Ali said that promotion of tree plantation was vital for avoiding smog and checking environmental pollution.

