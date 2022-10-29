ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar on Friday said the government would not allow anyone to challenge the writ of the state and create unrest in the country.

Discussing the current political situation on Twitter along with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, he said, it was unfortunate that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was maligning state institutions just for his political gains.

He said Indian media was highlighting and appreciating the PTI chief's statement he uttered against the state institution.

Atta said the PTI was using the Punjab government's resources in the long March, adding the provincial police were performing the protocol duties with the Long March.

He was of the view that Imran Khan wanted to use the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif to achieve his political agenda.

"Soon after the assassination of Arshad Sharif, Imran Khan announced the long march." He said the government would form a high power commission to probe the killing of Arshad Sharif. "It has been decided to present a proposal before the cabinet soon for establishing a high-powered commission to probe the killing of Arshad Sharif.

He said a transparent investigation would be conducted into the murder of Arshad Sharif.

The SAPM said the PTI government during three and a half years of tenure had registered fake cases against opposition leaders just to victimize them.

He was of the view that Imran Khan had come into power 'unnaturally and artificially.'