UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

No One To Be Allowed To Challenge Writ Of Govt In Islamabad: Andleeb Abbas

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:53 PM

No one to be allowed to challenge writ of govt in Islamabad: Andleeb Abbas

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas Thursday said that no one would be allowed to challenge writ of the government in Islamabad and that it's the government's foremost responsibility to protect the life and property of the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas Thursday said that no one would be allowed to challenge writ of the government in Islamabad and that it's the government's foremost responsibility to protect the life and property of the people.

Talking to private news channel, Andleeb Abbas said opposition's only aim to sabotage constructive government programs and Kashmir cause, adding, they don't have a clear vision for the country welfare.

She said Imran Khan's government was serious about addressing the opposition's issues and wanted to resolve issue with JUI-F chief in a peaceful manner but they do not want to solve it.

She said that government will provided maximum facilitation to protesters of sit-ins but every thing has some limits.

Andleeb said the system could not be operated as per wishes of opposition, adding, political parties have right to protest, but they won't be allowed to play havoc with law and order.

Those who were found to be violating law would be taken to task, she warned, JUI-F chief would badly failed in mobilizing public to participate in the Islamabad Dharna, she added.

She said Mulana's conspiracy against government aimed to divert attention of prevailing situation in the occupied Kashmir but PTI government movement will continue till the liberation of Kashmir.

She further said that with such continued support from Imran Khan's government , Pakistani nation, God be willing, and the Kashmiris would soon win their freedom from illegal Indian occupation".

She said the country would overcome the prevailing economic crisis soon and that the PTI government had focused its attention on strengthening institutions through bringing reforms and holding across the board accountability.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Law And Order God From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Nearly half Pakistanis (44%) say they usually eat ..

9 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stocks decline by 3 percent

10 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif's bail petition fixed for hearing bef ..

13 minutes ago

Encroachments removed from various parts at Mardan ..

4 minutes ago

Guns and smiles: Russia flaunts firepower at Afric ..

4 minutes ago

Italian legend Rossi hits 400th Grand Prix

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.