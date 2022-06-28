UrduPoint.com

No One To Be Allowed To Collect Hides Of Sacrificial Animals Without NoC

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2022 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration would not allow anyone to collect hides of sacrificial animals without permission and a No-objection Certificate (NoC) from the authorities concerned as per the directive of the Punjab government.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Rawalpindi had announced that the applications for collecting hides of sacrificial animals would be received till June 30 and after the deadline, no application would be entertained.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration would not allow anyone to collect hides without prior permission of the authorities concerned as the Punjab government has imposed a ban on the collection of hides without NoC on Eid ul Azha.

The charity organizations intending to collect the hides of the sacrificial animals have been directed to submit applications to the office of DC Rawalpindi for permission letter by June 30.

The Home Department of the Punjab Government has banned the collection of the hides without the approval of the competent authority.

The DC office Rawalpindi would not receive any application for the permission letter after the expiry of the above mentioned date.

Any organization or person who would collect hides of the sacrificial animals without prior approval would be treated as an offense and strict action would be taken against them as per law.

