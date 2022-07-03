UrduPoint.com

No One To Be Allowed To Collect Hides Of Sacrificial Animals Without NoC

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2022 | 01:30 PM

No one to be allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animals without NoC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration would not allow anyone to collect hides of sacrificial animals without permission and a No-objection Certificate (NoC) issued by the authorities concerned as per the directives of the Punjab Government.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Rawalpindi had announced that the applications for collecting hides of sacrificial animals would be received till June 30 and after the deadline, no application would be entertained.

According to a district administration spokesman, the administration would not allow anyone to collect hides without permission of the authorities as the Punjab government has imposed a ban on the collection of hides without NoC on Eid ul Azha.

The charity organizations wanting to collect the hides of the sacrificial animals were directed to submit applications to the office of DC Rawalpindi for permission letter by June 30.

The Home Department of the Punjab Government had banned the collection of the hides without the approval of the competent authority.

The DC office Rawalpindi is not receiving any application in this regard as the deadline has expired.

Any organization or person who would collect hides of the sacrificial animals without prior approval would be treated as an offense and strict action would be taken against them as per law.

