No one to be allowed to collect hides of sacrificial animal without permission

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Rawalpindi district administration has imposed a ban on collection of hides of sacrificial animals without permission.

According to a district administration spokesman, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema had issued an official notification in this regard.

Permission would be required for the collection of hides of sacrificial animals and applications for the collection of sacrificial animal hides could be submitted until June 8.

No applications would be accepted after June 8 and legal action would be taken against those collecting skins without permission.

The spokesman said that the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak had also directed the authorities concerned to impose Section 144 on illegal sale points and the collection of sacrificial animals hides without an NOC.

On the directives of the Commissioner, all cattle markets would be set up at approved sale points on the occasion of Eidul Azha, he said adding, the Commissioner had also emphasised the need to set up a control room in the commissioner’s office to monitor sanitation arrangements.

Special measures would be taken to prevent Congo virus and other diseases by considering the movement of animals before Eid.

The Department of Livestock would ensure vaccination at entry and exit points, he informed.

Biodegradable bags for the entrails of the sacrificial animals would also be distributed to the public.

Special cleanliness arrangements would also be finalized for Eid ul Azha, he added.

/395