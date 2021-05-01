UrduPoint.com
No One To Be Allowed To Create Hindrance In Work Of Elected Representatives: Buzdar

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 08:55 PM

No one to be allowed to create hindrance in work of elected representatives: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that no one would be allowed to create hindrance in the legitimate work of elected representative of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said that no one would be allowed to create hindrance in the legitimate work of elected representative of the province.

He was talking to members of National and Provincial Assemblies who met him at the CM's Office and discussed the progress of various development projects, public welfare schemes and solutions to public problems in their respective constituencies.

The Chief Minister issued orders on the spot to resolve the issues of their constituencies. He said that development work would be carried out in their Constituencies on priority basis. He assured them that his doors were always open for the people and he was always available to serve the public.

"We do not believe in chanting hollow slogans like previous rulers did," he added. He said that the incumbent government was serving the people with wholeheartedly and would continue to do so.

The Chief Minister assured that the problems in the constituencies of the MNAs would be resolved on priority basis as they were very respectable for him as well. Coordination with the MNAs would be improved, he added.

State Minister Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan and MNAs Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and Amir Sultan Cheema while MPAs Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi, Shehbaz Ahmed and Chaudhry Ijaz Hussain met the chief minister.

